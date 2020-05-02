The spring season is considered the best time for weddings in India. And the weather too is favourable. Most people plan their D-day on days post the freezing cold of December and January, and before the scorching heat of June and July. However, the year 2020 was an exception. The threat of the pandemic had made people stay indoors; the lockdown was religiously followed. Given the circumstances, some couples might have cancelled their much-awaited weddings or rescheduled it for later. Recently, there was also a news of how a popular actor’s fiance broke down after their much-hyped wedding was cancelled!

However, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. During these days of social distancing, some couples have found a novel way of getting their wish fulfilled. They have chosen to go digital or online to take their wedding vows and get married. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Preet Singh, a 29-year-old Merchant Navy Officer, and his fiance Neet Kaur were unstoppable. The duo, who had been planning their wedding for six months, didn’t let the lockdown dampen their spirit. The big fat Indian wedding was scheduled for April 4. Preet and Neet did get married but with a slight change of plan. There was no band, baaja and baraat or a big wedding buffet. They got married online and their family members and friends logged in from different corners of the world to bless the newly-weds!

Bloomberg reported another such wedding. “The meeting was at full capacity throughout the 2 hours and 30 minutes. This couple in India took their traditional wedding celebration online as the country remains in lockdown.”

As per a Bloomberg survey, Covid-19 is having a drastic impact on the wedding industry. Surveys show that 6.5% of couples are canceling their weddings, more than 50% are postponing to later in 2020 or 2021, and 43% have no plans to do anything yet.