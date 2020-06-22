June 21, marked Fathers’ Day across the world and some Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to show off their fathers.

They posted the photos as the paid glowing tributes to their respective fathers for their hard works all these years that have brought them this far.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Emelia Brobbey, Gloria Sarfo, Moesha Boduong, Kwesi Arthur and Sonnie Badu, all took to Instagram handles to eulogise their fathers.

Sarkodie also used the occasion to show off his new baby boy as he revealed his name.

Watch the photos below: