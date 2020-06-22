Liverpool edged a point closer to claiming a first Premier League title despite being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at neighbours Everton.

The Reds had hoped to secure the first of two victories required to guarantee they will be crowned champions at an eerily fan-free Goodison Park, but struggled to break down a stubborn Blues rearguard.

Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip both wasted good openings in a sluggish first half, while the visitors upped the ante after the break without truly testing Jordan Pickford.

Everton rarely threatened until the final 10 minutes when Tom Davies saw a follow-up come back off the far post.

The results sees Liverpool move 23 points clear of Manchester City, who face Burnley on Monday night. The Reds will look to take another big step towards a first title in 30 years when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Wednesday.

Everton edge up to 12th spot after stretching their winless league run to four matches, but will aim to pick up a much-needed victory when they travel to rock-bottom Norwich next.