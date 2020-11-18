Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has debunked claims by colleague Shatta Wale that he has refused to answer his phone calls.

According to Shatta Wale, beating Stonebwoy at the Asaase sound clash has rekindled their long-standing beef. He said this in an interview with Kwaku Manu.

But, Stonebwoy, in a tweet, has responded to Shatta Wale, claiming they have a smooth relationship.

Though he admitted they are not like “bread and butter”, he is making steady progress to win Shatta Wale to his side.

Stonebwoy, to prove his point, said he has sent some WhatsApp messages to his colleague but is yet to get a reply.