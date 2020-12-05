Three Junior High School (JHS) pupils at Banaso in the Aowin Municipality have drowned in abandoned illegal mining pit locally known as galamsey pit.

The deceased are Mary Affum, 16, Pricilla Benewaa, 15, and Linda Manu, 15.

Enchi District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Benard Akotoge, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said at about 1800 hours on Thursday his outfit received a distress call that three teenagers had drowned at Banaso and he rushed to the community with his men.

Superintendent Akotoge said when they arrived at the scene, the information they gathered from witnesses revealed that the victims lived with their parents at Banaso.

He said on that fateful day the deceased together with some friends – Mary Okyere,16, Patience Benewaa,15, and Gifty Kuaba,16 went to prospect for gold nuggets.

He said on their way home after the day’s work, the deceased decided to wash in an abandoned illegal mining pit which was filled to capacity.

Superintendent Akotoge said the deceased jumped into the pit while their friends stood behind waiting for them.

RELATED:

According to him, few minutes later Mary, Patience and Gifty who realised their colleagues were drowning rushed to their house to seek for assistance.

He further stated that a search party retrieved the bodies at about 2300 hours and their remains have since been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.