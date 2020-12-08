With the results trickling in from the various constituencies, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims it has won 140 seats.

According to the party, they have managed to retain some of their old seats as well as flipping those of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party’s Director of Election, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, addressing a press conference said it is untrue that the NPP has majority.

He went on to give the breakdown of their seats, stating they have majority in the three Northern Regions.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah gave the regional breakdown as follows – 14 seats in Upper East, 8 in Upper West, Northern Region – 9, North East – 2, Bono – 6, Bono East- 9.

Others are Western- 9, Western North – 7, Central Region – 13, Greater Accra – 20, Oti – 8, Volta – 17, Savannah – 4, Eastern – 8, Ashanti region – 4.

ALSO READ:

He indicated with some areas still in contention, they have flipped around almost 38 seats which makes them confident of a win.

The former Sports Minister further gave some of the constituencies as “Wa East, Wa West, Wa Central, Nadowli Kaleo, Sissala West, Jirapa, Bolga Central, Bolga East, Builsa North, Builsa South, Garu, Tempane, Talensi and Zebila among others.”

Watch the video attached above: