The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says results trickling in shows an exciting outlook for the party in the 2020 election.

According to the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, they have flipped 36 parliamentary seats occupied by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament.

He disclosed this at a media briefing, stating they have flipped a lot of seats in the Greater Accra region alone.

He claimed the NDC has won the Krowor, Ledzokuku, Tema East, Adentan, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North, Madina among other parliamentary seats.

Mr Ankrah indicated they have also won the Upper Manya, Akwatia, and Ayensuano in the Eastern region.

He added: “We’ve flipped Jomoro, Evalue Gwira in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region. When it comes to Bono East, we’ve flipped Nkoranza North Nkoranza South, Techiman North and Techiman South.

“In the Central Region, we’ve flipped Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Twifo-Ati Morkwa, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and Gomoa West.”

However, he urged party supporters not to jubilate yet until the last ballot is counted, adding they should go to the collation centres and monitor the process.

