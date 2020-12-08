Several ballot papers have been torn into pieces at the Techiman South Collation Centre in the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at the Bronkyenpem hall after confusion broke out between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party.

The members of the NDC are said to have alleged the importation of foreign ballot boxes following the late arrival of Electoral Commission officials.

Information gathered suggested that most of the officials arrived late due to the distance between the various polling stations and collation centre.

The heavy security presence did not deter the crowd and they went on to attack the officials despite attempts to find a middle ground to the issue.

There were warning shots from security personnel to disperse the crowd but the NDC supporters refused to go away.

Watch the video attached above: