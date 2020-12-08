There are chaotic happenings currently at the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The confusion started when some supporters of the Member of Parliament for Muntaka Mubarak were seen jubilating prior to declaration of results.

According to sources, the military descended on these persons and that created tension between the military and the supporters.

Mr Mubarak was escorted by some military personnel.

This has resulted in heavy security at the Asawase Constituency.

People are said to have been whipped with wire by the military.