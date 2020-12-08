Voters at the Madina Central Mosque, affectionately called Zongo Junction, have screamed their disapproval towards their assigned security personnel for handing over ballot boxes to an unregistered vehicle.

The unregistered vehicle is said to have been tasked with the responsibility of carrying the ballot boxes to the Collation Centre.

The voters resisted and turned the incident into a mini standoff with the security personnel.

The voters, who claimed they could not trust the security personnel to guarantee the safety of the ballot boxes, followed the vehicle with their motorbikes.

Two soldiers stayed behind to ensure peace was maintained.