There was confusion at Okaikwei Central Collation Centre as New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials demand a recount of the parliamentary votes at Ansurudeen Islamic School 1-Abeka polling station over alleged cheating.

The National Democratic Congress officials, however, rejected the request by the NPP for a recount since their agent at the said polling station has signed the pink sheet.

The police officers are trying to calm the situation now.

Fight breaks out at Okaikwei Central Collation Centre Election 2020

