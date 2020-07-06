National Womens Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says she sees victory after a woman was named running mate to flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Hannah Bissiw said her choice will make the NDC very attractive to women who form over 50 percent of Ghana’s population.

“The John and Jane ticket [J&J] will do the magic for us. Mahama has proven that indeed he believes in women,” the NDC National Women’s Organiser stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The choice of the former Minister of Education has been hailed as a smart move by political pundits.

The NDC’s National Executive Committee unanimously endorsed Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 general election.

ALSO READ:

In support, Dr Hannah Bissiw said the Women Caucus in the NDC is elated at the choice of a woman as running mate.

“This is like an answered prayer; we thank our flagbearer, Mahama for granting us our heart desire,” she stressed.

The NDC Women’s leader said information she is picking from the grassroots after the announcement is very favourable to the NDC.

Dr Bissiw said the NDC has proven it is gender-sensitive and committed to giving women the opportunity to shine.