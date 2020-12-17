Some protesters, believed to be members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are massing up at the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, following the declaration of the presidential and parliamentary results by the EC.

This is one of the many other protests happening in parts of the country, including one in Wa and another in Tamale.

The protesters stormed the EC office at about 8:00am Thursday morning.

According to the protesters, until John Mahama is declared President, the country will know no peace.

Although police at the office of the EC tried their best to ward them off with hot water and paper spray, the protesters, in turn, pelted stones at them.

The protesters, numbering over one hundred, seemed adamant and would not leave the Ridge Office of the EC.

The event attracted heavy security at the Ridge Office of the EC and traffic on that stretch.

They are demanding a review of the election results, and a subsequent declaration of NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama as President-elect of the country.

Meanwhile, the Accra Region Police Director of Operations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has been appealing to the agitated supporters to desist from burning tyres on the roads and destroying property.

According to Joy News, about five of the protesters have so far been arrested.

The NDC and its leader Mr Mahama have given a strong indication that they will not accept the results for the 2020 elections.