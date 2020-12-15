Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has cautioned members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have hit the streets and are protesting against the election verdict by the Electoral Commission.

According to him, anytime they are incited by their leadership to hit the streets, they should look at their skins and bodies and compare them to that of John Mahama’s children.

“How much did Mahama give you that you will risk your life because of him? Look at Mahama’s children and look at those demonstrating, you will see that they are sick. Mahama and the NDC see you people as fools; that is why they will use you,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He said if they make that comparison, it will dawn on them that they are sick people and will not make themselves available to be used.

“The leadership of the NDC knows that you people are fools so they are using you. Let them know that you have brains like they have brains because the difference between you and them is that they have had the opportunity while you don’t have but you have brains…,” he disclosed on NET 2 TV.

He advised that any time they are incited to hit the streets to protest and fight, the youth, who are at the forefront, should tell them to bring their children to lead so that they win the battle.