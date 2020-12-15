A member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team has called the bluff of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on its refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

To Kofi Ameyaw, the NDC cannot challenge the outcome of the 2020 elections in court because they do not have the evidence to prove otherwise.

“The NDC should just stop throwing dust into our eyes. I can say on authority that they are holding unnecessary protests and press conferences just because they are aware they have no evidence to prove in court and that is why I know they cannot go to court,” he said.

“What are you going to do in court when you have nothing to show for it?” he quizzed on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday.

Per figures declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the December 7 polls with a little over 51% of total votes cast, but former President and presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has described the outcome of the polls as flawed and stolen for the incumbent NPP.

But Mr Ameyaw says he is not surprised about the NDC’s allegations that the results of the elections have been stolen for the NPP because the NDC has never believed in the EC.