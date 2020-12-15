Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Salifu Amoako, has disclosed when the deadly Covid-19 disease, popularly known as Coronavirus, will be eradicated from the world.

He disclosed this in a joint press conference he had with Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International.

According to the Archbishop-elect, God only passed on the pandemic to teach the world a lesson.

He explained that it was a small way of proving his existence to remind people he is the almighty.

Revealing when the respiratory disease will depart from the world, he said:

From next year August 2021, God will fade corona out completely… it will fade out to the extent that people won’t remember it even happened…

Covid-19 is something that God sent to shake the world. He used this small thing to shake the whole world to prove his existence.

Rev. Owusu Bempah supported his assertion indicating that though I haven’t seen this prophecy yet, I believe my brother Salifu Amoako if that is what God is telling him.

Watch the video below: