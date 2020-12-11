President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been charged to honour prophets who fought to secure his victory.

According to Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, he and others engaged in spiritual battles for the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) victory in the December 7 general election.

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako

The Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020, declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

According to her, the NPP got 51.30% of the votes while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Mahama obtained 47.873%.

In spite of the tight contest, President Akufo-Addo managed to secure a one-touch victory after the polls.

However, the credit for the victory, Prophet Amoako said goes to the prophets who engaged in ceaseless prayers for the NPP’s presidential candidate.

“I, Prophet Owusu Bempah, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng and Prophet Anto engages in a lot of sacrifices so the President must honour us,” he noted.

