The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is being asked to hold intercessory payers for its leadership to avert incessant deaths.

The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, said majority of the ruling party’s bigwigs will die next year.

“I ask Ghanaians to pray for our leaders because majority of them might die in 2021,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The Alive Chapel Founder is on record to have prophesied the victory of the NPP in the December 7 general election.

He maintained that President-elect, President Akufo-Addo has not finished his assignment that is why God gave him victory.

However, after the election by the Electoral Commission, Prophet Amoako says the NPP might lose most of its leaders because the devil has decreed it in the spiritual realm.

Play attached audio for more: