A video online has captured moments the Mayor of Tamale stripped on the streets to join hundreds of residents to celebrate President Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-election.

Iddrisu Musah Superior was spotted among the supporters who could not hide their joy after a long wait with the anxiety of who would be Ghana’s next president.

They thronged the streets right after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, announced President Akufo-Addo as president-elect on the evening of December 9.

He was spotted on a motorbike and took off his smock, singlet and waved while shouting among the other celebrants who jubilated through the principal streets of Tamale.

He was heard shouting ‘quality’ while the excited supporters also screamed four more years.

President Akufo-Addo obtained 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.30% while his main contender, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama followed with 6,214,889, representing 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

Watch the video attached above: