Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters hit the streets to jubilate over their party’s election 2020 victory on Wednesday.

The supporters could not hide their joy after a long wait with the anxiety of who would be the next president of the country.

The celebration kicked off right after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa announced Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect on the evening of December 9.

JoyNews captured the moment from the Nima residence of the President-elect.