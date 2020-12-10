On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, we at the STAR Ghana Foundation welcome the opportunity to renew our commitment to fighting corruption. Strengthening transparency and accountability around the use of public resources is essential to achieving equitable, sustainable and responsive development.

It is the right of every citizen to have ready and convenient access to critical public goods and services. It is also the right of every citizen to be accounted to and have functioning channels for feedback and redress.

The challenges of the past year, especially with COVID 19 Pandemic demonstrated how important it was to ensure that the poor and underserved have access to critical health, water, sanitation, information, security and other resources.

Therefore, the theme “to recover with integrity, we must unite against corruption” is important to us. We pledge to continue the productive relationships we have had with our civil society partners and public sector collaborators to work in unity for the world our people want and deserve!