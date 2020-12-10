Data from the Electoral Commission (EC) shows that the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election ended with a 79 percent voter turnout.

The EC has since disclosed that out of the total number of 17,027,641 registered voters on the electoral roll, 13,434,857 of them turned up at the polling centres to exercise their franchise on election day.

This implies that 3,592,784 voters did not vote.

Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa announced this during her declaration of the final results of the presidential election on Wednesday [December 9, 2020] evening.

“The election was conducted in 38,622 polling stations across the country and in 275 constituencies. At the end of the transparent, fair, orderly, timely and peaceful Presidential Elections, the total number of valid votes cast was 13,432,857 representing 79% of the total registered voters”, she said.

Further details show the total valid votes in the polls were 13,119,460 with total rejected ballots standing at 313,397, representing 2.333 per cent of the total votes.

Comparison with 2016 polls

In the 2016 elections, the total registered voters were 15,712,499. Out of this number, however, those who voted were 10,880,999.

This data translated into 69.25 per cent voter turnout in the last election.

The total number of valid votes then was 10,713,650.

