The Ghana Football Association has announced new dates for the six outstanding Ghana Premier League fixtures.

Asante Kotoko and Ashgold matches were rescheduled due to their participation in the Caf Champions and Confederations League.

The game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, which was called off due to COVID-19 concerns, has also been fixed for Wednesday, December,16.

Below are the new dates for the six outstanding matches:

Week 1- Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Wed, Dec. 16

Week 3 – AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Wed, Dec. 16

Week 3 – Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Thurs, Dec. 17

Week 4- Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC –Sun, Dec. 27

Week 4 – Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Sun, Dec. 27

Week 4 – Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs – Sun, Dec. 27

Meanwhile, week five fixtures resumed this weekend at the various stadia.