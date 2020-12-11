Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region, Hanna Tetteh, has congratulated her sister, Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, for defeating the incumbent MP for the area, George Andah, in the just-ended general election.

She polled 32,708 votes while Mr Andah, who defeated Ms Tetteh in the 2016 elections, polled 29,832 votes in the December 7, elections.

READ ALSO:

George Andah loses Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo’s image missing on ballot paper at Awutu Senya East

In a Facebook post, Ms Tetteh, who is currently the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union, said: “Congratulations to my sister Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui on being declared the winner of the Parliamentary polls and the next MP for Awutu Senya West.”

Meanwhile, Mr Andah has asked Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui to work tirelessly to develop the constituency.

In a statement after the polls, Mr Andah said: “I also extend congratulations to ASWC MP-elect, Mrs Gizella Tetteh -Agbotui and her team.

“I wish her every success and trust she will work tirelessly to continue on the progress for the better of our shared and beloved people of ASWC.”