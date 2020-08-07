The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, is making a case for genuine men of God in Ghana.

According to him, it is unfair to brand all prophets and pastors in the country as fake due to deeds of few bad nuts.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Prophet Amoako said he has a proven track record in the prophetic ministry.

He cited how he prophesied about former President John Kufuor being a President of Ghana when he was not even candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

The Alive Chapel Founder also revealed how he told Dr Kwabena Duffuor he will be made Governor of the Bank of Ghana and it came to pass.

Recently in 2016, Prophet Amoako said he told President Nana Akufo-Addo he would win the 2016 elections and it came to pass to buttress his point.

He said many of such good prophets exist in Ghana and are doing amazing things but they just need the support of the citizenry to intercede for them.