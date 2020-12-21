Nollywood actor, Charles Inogie has been left traumatized after a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to his colleague, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, the senior actor was robbed of his gadgets and other personal properties while in traffic in Lagos.

“@charlesInogie was robbed at gunpoint last night inside Lagos traffic. Until he retrieves his personal phone line, you may reach him on 08111072224. Thanks and be careful out there,” he wrote.

SEE ALSO

He also stated Charles was unhurt from the harrowing late night experience.

Inojie is a Nigerian actor, comedian, movie director, and producer. He is predominantly known for his comedic roles.