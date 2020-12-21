GCB bank has warned customers against an ongoing fraudulent reward scheme in its name.

The bank explains there are viral reports on social media in which the scheme directs customers to follow a link to fill out their bank details.

The bank, in a statement to customers, has dismissed the reports.

“It has come to our attention that a reward scheme notice is circulating on social media, purported to have emanated from GCB Bank Ltd. The message urges customers of GCB Bank to click a link and fill out a form with their bank details,” the statement noted.

It further cautioned: “GCB will not solicit for your information in a deceptive manner, hence urges customers to disregard it.”