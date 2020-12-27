The immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah has asked prophets not to predict winners of an impending election.

He also wants the prophets to refrains from foretelling the death of people.

Delivering the official sermon at the NPP’s thanksgiving service, December 27, 2020, on the theme, Ebenezer, thus how far the lord has helped us, Apostle Onyinah said such prophecies creates tension and retards the growth of the party.

Apostle Onyinah also said the ruling NPP’s failure to emerge out of the December 7 polls with a firm grip of parliament is a sign from God.

According to him, this historic development is a message to the ruling party to go back to the drawing table and make an honest assessment of its governance.

He also advocated for a united front between the two major parties in parliament to ensure peace and satisfy the Ghanaian people.

Rev Opoku Oyinah told the gathering at the forecourt of the State House that NPP and NDC must work together in the next Parliament because that is what Ghanaians seem to be telling the two main parties.