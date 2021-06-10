Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has donated three brand new Yamaha AG125 Motorcycles to the Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council to support the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

According to the company, the donation is to facilitate the movement of security personnel and the law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their duties as part of the decongestion exercise under the project.

Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director of JMTC announced this at the handing over ceremony held at the Council in Accra on Wednesday.

He added that as the official distributor of Yamaha motorbikes, the company deemed it fit to facilitate the movement of personnel under the ‘let’s make Accra work’ project with Yamaha Motorbikes that provide rapid response in all-terrain.

“We are also here to make Accra work and we see this campaign as an opportunity to provide a corporate donation to support the decongestion and regulation of motorbikes as captured under the project,” he said.

He also commended government for the novelty he hoped will give a new phase to Accra.

Receiving the motorbikes, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, thanked Japan Motors for getting into the idea and supporting the ‘Let’s make Accra work’ campaign, a vision of the President to make Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

“These motorbikes have come very handy because as part of the campaign, we’re embarking on decongestion exercise and ensuring that sanitation improves in the region.

“We’ll also ensure motorbikes obey traffic regulations and duly registered as such; this donation will be of great use to the security and law enforcement agencies for this particular component of the campaign”.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Marketing Manager of JMTC, Harriet Esi Mensah, urged the transport industry to rely on Yamaha motorbikes as an alternative to achieve work efficiency during these days of huge traffic in Accra.

JMTC, she informed has invested in quality after-sales service in ensuring quality parts are available for all its products to guarantee a positive return on investment.