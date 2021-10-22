Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) has held a grand ceremony in Accra to launch the all-new Nissan Navara, the Pickup ready to work and delivers on toughness, smarts and comfort.

The new pickup delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring durability, reliability and versatility that it is known for. The vehicle is manufactured in South Africa, made in Africa for Africans.

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Navara comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

The grand ceremony was held in Accra last Wednesday 20th October, 2021 at the La Palm Royal Beach hotel to officially unveil the all new Nissan Navara in Ghana. It was a memorable event with lots of entertainment and music. Present were stakeholders in Ghana’s automobile industry, Government officials and a delegation from Nissan led by Mr. Imad Ghorayeb, General Manager-Nissan West Africa. Guest of honour was Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, CEO of Jospong Group of Companies.

Welcoming Guests, Managing Director of Japan Motors, Mr. Salem Kalmoni said the company was thrilled to launch the incredible Nissan Navara vehicle. “This new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package; it’s rugged and tough, smart and offers premium comfort, all at a prize that provides customers great value for money”.

He recalled that the manufacturing of the Nissan Navara was halted in 2016 after Nissan introduced a new vehicle model but that vehicle did not succeed as it was not tropicalized for Africa and did not meet the severest road conditions here. He was optimistic that although the new Nissan Navara launch has been five years in the making, the new model still has the toughness, built for African/Ghanaian road conditions just like that of its predecessor which was very popular in Ghana and we can still see them on our roads with hundreds of them still being used by the Ghana Police. “The new Navara is stronger, bolder in expression and loaded with amazing features” he touted.

Talking about the prize, Mr. Kalmoni announced that the Nissan Navara being launched today will be part of the vehicles the company will locally assemble in Ghana “and the good news for all buyers especially Government bodies is that as Government has mandated them to procure Ghana assembled vehicles, the Government has waived off Duty and VAT on local assembled vehicles and as such will make the Navara cheaper than imported pick-ups of any brand. We are in the final phase of construction, tooling and training of our personnel and hope to commission the assembly plant on schedule in the first quarter of next year.

Mr. Imad Ghorayeb, General Manager, Nissan West Africa said “we are excited about this vehicle in Nissan. It’s a key part of our NEXT strategy which means cutting down the number of models that we make and instead focusing on what we do best; the pickup market, the SUV and Crossover segment, which of course we were the global pioneers.

We are investing heavily in Africa as part of the Nissan NEXT because we can see the potential in this market and especially here in Ghana, where our partners Japan Motors are busy finishing what will be the most modern automotive assembly plant in West Africa, for Nissan.

Mr. Ghorayeb urged the market to target the all new Navara describing it as everything the predecessor was. “It is the toughest ever built by Nissan, created to meet and beat severity level 56, an in-house measurement which describes the toughest road conditions in the world.

Patronizing Made in Ghana

Guest of honour, Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, CEO of Jospong Group of Companies commended Japan Motors and the Kalmoni family for a decade of building a successful business and most importantly the new Nissan Assembly plant, an investment which will undoubtedly be one of the most technologically advanced and modern, not just in Ghana but also West Africa.

He emphasized that building a successful business takes an equal amount of skill, inspiration, perspiration and sometimes a little bit of luck but however the key to its success is adequate patronage. He therefore called on Ghanaians to patronize local businesses/entrepreneurs to make it thrive for years. “We will be happy to see all of us patronage the new locally manufactured vehicles from Japan Motors. In fact, one of the things is to conceive an idea and the next is to patronize it so it doesn’t die off. Let’s rise to the challenge like other countries have done and support our own”.

All new Nissan Navara

Over the many decades since the first Nissan pickup hit the road, the Navara has continued to accompany and empower customers in many facets of their lives. Building on more than 85years of Nissan pickup heritage, the new Nissan Navara represents the pinnacle of our years’ experience in building tough reliable pickups.

Improved pickup functionality

Powering the Navara is a 2.5l turbo diesel engine that has proven reliable in the Sub-Saharan Africa driving conditions. The engine is available in two levels of output, high output on LE and PRO-4X Grades, 140 KW power, 450 Nm torque; Mid output on XE and SE Grades with 120 KW power, 403 Nm torque.

A strengthened rear axle and improved truck bed volume make the vehicle the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges whilst still offering optimal room and comfort. For pickup customers, one of the most essential qualities is payload, and Nissan’s engineers worked hard to increase it, delivering segment-leading capacity.

When on four-wheel drive mode, the Navara activates its Active Brake Limited Slip Differential system (ABLS), which manages power delivery and wheel braking between the front and rear axles and between the left and right of the vehicle, depending on traction and speed. Working with the Vehicle Dynamic Control system (VDC) and ABS brakes, this system enables drivers to be more confident and feel secure when towing large payloads and driving through muddy terrain with less acceleration and brake operation.

An additional offering is the Hill Start-Assist, which helps prevent rollback when starting up again from a stopped position on an incline. It allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to the accelerator and carry out a safer hill start. This means that the car will remain on a standstill for a maximum of two seconds while changing pedals. At the same time, Hill Descent-Assist allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to accelerator to carry out safer driving hills

Enhanced interior comfort

Inside, the new Navara features improved quietness, thanks to the increased amounts of sound deadening insulation and laminated windshield and front windows, further reducing the stress for both driver and passenger. Additionally, the cockpit is now more convenient and driver-oriented. This includes a new Nissan steering wheel and improved styling of instrumental panel highlighting the 8-inch navigation screen and a 7-inch higher resolution TFT screen.

The rear seats are now even more comfortable for passengers, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilize the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders to store beverages or smartphones.