Budding Gospel musician Perpetual Didier has challenged the status quo as she professes love for Sarkodie.

Perpetual disappointed the many who have asked her to marry a colleague gospel musician or a religious leader when she mentioned the name of the rapper as the one she would love to get married to.

Despite Sarkodie being a husband and father of two, the artiste said her feelings for the former are yet to fade away.

Perpetual Didier

She made the revelation in an interview on Kingdom FM monitored by Adomonline.com where she was asked when she would marry.

The Endane Ogya composer, for the first time, named her crush to silence all the inquisitive persons interested in her marital status, she said.

“I don’t want anyone asking, are you married and the likes. If you can’t marry me, don’t ask. Like I am taking my time because my crush is already married. I am saying it once and for all for the world to know; my crush is Sarkodie.”

But for the fact that Sarkodie is married, Perpetual said she would have directly presented her interest to him.

She added that anytime she sees Sarkodie, a smile is forced out of her.