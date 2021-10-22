President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the ‘Operation clean your frontage’ today October 22, 2021, as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the Greater Accra Region.

The event has been scheduled for 1:00 pm at Ghana’s Independence Square.

As part of the campaign, businesses, households, landlords, among others, will be responsible for the cleanliness of their frontage and their immediate surroundings.

The operation will come with by-laws that will reintroduce regular inspections by environmental health officers who will issue a court summons to offenders.

The initiative is being championed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the ‘Let’s make Accra work’ agenda.

The Municipal and District Assemblies will also ensure that markets, principal streets, business places, commercial centres, and households are kept clean.

