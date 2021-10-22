An Accra Circuit Court has remanded rapper Medikal into prison custody for five days for displaying a gun on social media. He was charged with display of arms and ammunition.

He made his first appearance in court, Friday, October 22.

His arrest comes barely a month – September 26, 2021- after he displayed on Snapchat a Ruger 9mm pistol, according to the police fact sheet.

Police, acting on intelligence, arrested him on October 21 and handed him over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for investigations.

After investigations, he was charged with the offence and put before court.

Scenes at the court saw his wife of one year, Fella Makafui in conversations with the lawyer representing him in the case.

Meanwhile, Medikal was in court to offer Shatta Wale support in a case where he faces charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic over a shooting prank.

Medikal has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution’s BRIEF FACTS:

The accused person is a popular musician. In the month of September,

2021, whilst in his car, the accused without any reasonable excuse displayed a Ruger 9mm pistol and posted the video on his Snapchat social media platform on 26/9/2021. The video of the weapon he displayed on the Snapchat went viral and Adomonline published same on 21/10/2021. The Police, acting on intelligence, arrested the accused and handed him to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for investigation. The accused admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement. After investigation, the accused was charged with the offence and arraigned before the Court.