Acting Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawrence Kwesi Ghartey, has called the bluff of President Nana Akufo-Addo after claiming he made a mistake in his claim that the governing New Patriotic Party did not promise the people a harbour.

To him, the President, sensing shame after that gaffe, rather resorted to sacrificing himself to save his right-hand man, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, Vice President Bawumia, who was the running mate to Mr Akufo-Addo, promised that the New Patriotic Party was going to build a harbour and an airport in that part of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, however, recently told a radio station in Cape Coast that the party made no promise to build a harbour.

He subsequently apologised for it when he appeared on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

However, Mr Ghartey on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, said such grave mistakes could have national security consequences and would not be accepted by the people of Cape Coast.

He said the people of Cape Coast believed that promise and voted for him and therefore they will not allow him (President) to deceive them.

“Is the President only apologising and then ignoring us or what exactly is the apology for? The people voted for him because of the promises he made. The effect of what we want as far as his apology is concerned is to assure us of developmental works in the Central Region.

“We are not taking the apology because we believed him. This government has rejected us and there is nothing to show and so apologising and not coming back to at least develop our region amounts to nothing.”

Meanwhile, Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Richard Takyi Mensah, on the show mounted a spirited defence for the President, saying the NDC should stop making noise about the issue.

This, according to him, is because the President has accepted his mistake and apologised and therefore should be accorded that respect.

He said the President remains focused on discharging his duties for the betterment of the country.