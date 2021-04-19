The immediate past Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Nenyi George Andah, has continued to show leadership and hard work that characterized his 4 years as MP for Awutu Senya West.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2021, Mr Andah, took a contractor to a site dedicated to the construction of boreholes for three communities in the constituency.

The people of Loye, Awutu Akrampa, and Kofi Ansah could not hide their joy upon seeing the drilling of mechanized boreholes to provide them with potable water after so many years.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to commemorate the start of work, the former MP pledged his commitment to always within his power put smiles on the faces of his constituents.

“Leadership is not about the position you occupy but the unflinching desire to cause positive change in the society or wherever you find yourself. We must stay together and work for the betterment of Awutu Senya West,” he said.

He also urged the people to remember President Akufo-Addo and all his appointees in prayers in his second term of office, stating it will help the president ti deliver on his mandate.

The elated constituents on their part expressed their heartfelt gratitude and respect to Mr Andah for holding firmly to his promise and delivering within the timeline he gave.

Abraham Aidoo, a polling station Chairman in Akrampa said ”We are very grateful to Nenyi George Andah for this wonderful intervention especially at these difficult times

“Some of us are still in pain over his loss and we are using this medium to appeal to him to come back, we miss him so much.”

It is evident that the former lawmaker has not lost touch with his constituents after losing his seat in the 2020 election to the NDC’s Gizella Tetteh.

He is seen attending functions, giving back to the society and as usual awarded 70 Tertiary Scholarships to brilliant but needy student adding up to over 400 students on his annual Power2Domore Scholarship scheme.