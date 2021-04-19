The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been commended by a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ama Busia.

The astute patriot and stateswoman in an interview granted to Okyeman TV said she rues ever raising eyebrows over Bawumia as a choice of running mate to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2008 elections.

Madam Busia said Dr Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party and is more than qualified to lead the party into the next elections.

READ ALSO:

“Dr Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party,” she stated.

She added that she has asked President Akufo-Addo for forgiveness for ever opposing the vice-presidential candidature of Dr Bawumia in 2008 as he has proven his critics wrong with his performance.

“I told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that if I ever opposed his selection of Dr Bawumia as running mate, he should please forgive me,” she said.

Madam Ama Busia is the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, a former Prime Minister of Ghana from the UP tradition.