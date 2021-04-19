Fella Makafui and Medikal’s daughter, Island Frimpong, is gradually growing into a beautiful little girl.

In recent times, Baby Island has been making a lot of appearances in photos and videos shared by her mother on social media.

In a new video, Island has been spotted in an interesting moment with her mother.

Baby Island was seen grabbing and checking bundles of cedis that were sprayed on her by her mother.

READ ALSO:

In the video, the little girl is seated on the floor while her mother is heard asking if she likes the money after placing the bundles of cash on her.

The cash had over six bundles of 50 cedis notes and bundles of other denominations.

After the bundles were placed on her, Baby Island grabbed the money and started turning them around.

The excitement on her face after seeing the money got her mother shouting that her daughter was going to love money.