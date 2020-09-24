Tertiary Students Association (TSA) of the Awutu Senya West constituency have applauded their Member of Parliament (MP), George Andah for his contribution to education.

TSA described the MP as “an illustrious citizen, an astute politician and a man who is ever ready to keep to his words”.

The Association in a press statement said Mr Andah has helped many climb the academic ladder to the tertiary level over the past 3 years when he was voted to power.

Through the help of George Andah, over 270 students in this constituency have gained scholarship opportunities to study in tertiary schools both in Ghana and abroad.

The statement continued the MP introduced The Best Teacher Award; this is serving as a major external motivating factor for teachers in the constituency and has also helped in improving the performance of basic school pupil.

Schools also benefiting from School Feeding Programme, under the MP’s watch skyrocketed from 6 to 56.

“Most schools in the constituency didn’t have computers to run official duties and keep proper records not to talk of ICT lab, our MP donated 200Desktop Computers to schools in the constituency to salvage the situation. Senya Senior High School had its ICT centre refurbished to state of the arts computer lab. Knowledge on cybersecurity reigns now.”