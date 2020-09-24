Madam Victoria Agbotui, the mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has died at age 101.

Born on September 9, 1919, Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

She hailed from the Volta Region and gave birth to Mr Rawlings in 1947 and since took care of him even in his adult life.

READ ALSO:

She clocked 101 on September 11, 2020.

A Centenarian, she really lived a fulfilled life since she lived to see the fruit of her labour. She had several grandchildren.

She was firmly behind her son in all aspects of his life [including his political career], however, she first appeared in the political scene when her son staged a coup in 1979.

She was also the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign.