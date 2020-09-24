Multiple award-winning gospel star, Empress Gifty, has been spotted in NPP paraphernalia as she campaigned for the ruling party along with her husband.
The photos of the singer suggest she may have left her beloved NDC who she campaigned for during the 2016 general elections.
Gifty Osei was seen with her husband, Hopeson Adorye and her mother on the campaign trail as political campaigning heats up with just 75 days to the December 7 general elections.
The popular singer roamed town as she declared “Four More For Nana”.
