Former President Jerry Rawlings has engaged leaders of the Malian military in a peace talk following a mutiny in the country.

A four-man delegation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People led by its Chairman, Colonel Assimi Goïta called on him on Tuesday.

During the meeting which had his daughter, Dr Zanetor Rawlings in attendance, he urged the new leadership in Mali to use the transition period to exhibit exceptional leadership for the country and usher her into a prosperous era.

He urged the Malian leadership to mobilise their people into taking up productive activity through a positive vision to boost the country’s development.

He also advised them to empower and encourage the people to own their political climate and to improve on the quality of multiparty democracy that Western powers “have put around our necks.

“The level of corruption that has become an integral part of multiparty democracy has created a general climate of stress and tension that may destabilise some areas in our region.

“It is unfortunate that the world is being forced into multiparty democracy with corruption and violence rather than other forms of democratic practices with none or minimal corruption. Unfortunately, the West appears to favour corruptible political tendencies in order to continue to dominate our security and economy.”

He also encouraged the transitional unit to govern with humility and diligence and inspire the people to fight and defy corruption and injustice.

He said he was dutifully passing on ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] leadership’s concerns while sharing his own political experiences and observations.

The meeting took place after ECOWAS leaders held an Extraordinary meeting with the Malian leadership at Peduase in Ghana, to discuss political developments in Mali.

Colonel Assimi Goïta was accompanied by Colonel Ismaël Wagué, Major Talibe Konte and Captain Demba N’daw. Also present was the Malian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdoul Kader Toure.

MORE:

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August resigned, after being detained by soldiers.

In a televised address, Mr Keïta said he was also dissolving the government and parliament.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” he added.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has hinted at a possible return of the Malian government to civilian rule in a matter of days amid threats to impose restrictions should push come to shove.