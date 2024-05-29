The Awutu Senya West National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency executives have warned non-residents not to make the mistake of participating in the upcoming voter transfer exercise ahead of the 2024 election.

This is in response to rumours that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin plans on busing people to the constituency.

Addressing a press conference, the Communications Officer, Cassius Oto Larbie called on Ghanaians not to allow themselves for such an operation.

He has warned that, any person who will be caught during the process will face the consequences of their action.

Mr Larbie said the NDC will use all means to stop aliens from transferring their votes into the constituency to vote against the party.

The Central Regional Deputy Organizer, Abekah Mensah also added that, the NDC is fully prepared to stop the busing of non-residents to the area.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will from Thursday, May 30, 2024 to Friday, June 14, 2024, begin application and compilation of transfer of votes and proxy votes.

