Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, against instilling a false sense of hope in his party members ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, May 27, Afenyo-Markin urged Asiedu Nketia to refrain from making premature predictions about the election outcome.

Mr Afenyo-Markin emphasised that it is premature for the NDC to suggest they have already secured victory when the elections are still months away.

He warned that such declarations could mislead party supporters and create unrealistic expectations about the election results.

The Majority Leader stressed the importance of allowing the electoral process to unfold without presumptive statements from any political party.

He pointed out that the actual outcome of the elections will only be determined on December 7, and until then, all parties should focus on their campaigns and policies rather than making early victory claims.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also expressed confidence in the ruling party’s ability to win the upcoming elections.

He highlighted the achievements and progress made under the regime suggesting that these accomplishments would resonate with voters and increase their chances of retaining power.

“The National Chairman of the opposition NDC should stop this. How can he say that the NDC would win the elections if they were held today with a 52% margin?” he cautioned.

“Was he not the same person with his party leaders who said the 2020 elections had been rigged in favour of the NPP and petitioned the Supreme Court? What was the outcome of the petition at the Supreme Court?” he quizzed.

“Recently, it has surfaced that the NDC, including their then General Secretary and now National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, knew that they had no evidence of any rigging or collusion between the EC and NPP, but went to court. They deceived their party members when they alleged they had enough evidence to prove their claim. This is what I am talking about that he should not be preparing their minds for victory and when it does not come, then they agitate” he advised.

