Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced their participation in GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com) to connect with new partners throughout the MEA region.

Showcased at the event will be Kensington’s new EQ range of accessories. Specifically designed with environmentally conscious business users in mind, the EQ range encompasses a comprehensive lineup of mice, keyboards, trackballs, laptop bags and accessories, all incorporating recycled content to minimise environmental impact. This commitment to sustainability complements Kensington’s existing reputation for providing computer accessories that enhance security, productivity and wellbeing.

Paul Greenfield, Export Sales Manager for the Middle East and Africa region, expressed excitement about exhibiting at the show. “GITEX Africa serves as an excellent platform to demonstrate the opportunities Kensington products offer for our distributors and resellers. Our reputation has been built through engineering class-leading accessory solutions across multiple categories, whether laptop locks, privacy screen filters or docking stations and continues to evolve with the introduction of the new EQ range”.

Learn more about Kensington's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses

