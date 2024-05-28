The Appiatse Support Fund (ASF) has commended members of the Ghana Chamber of Mines for their generous contributions towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse township.

This follows a significant donation made by the Chamber on Tuesday, May 28, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

In a statement signed by its Chairperson, Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee, the ASF highlighted that the collective efforts by the Chamber members underscored the remarkable spirit of solidarity and collaboration within the mining industry.

Rev. Dr. Aryee commended the chamber for their support, noting that such contributions are crucial in the ongoing efforts to rebuild and restore the Appiatse community.

“The ASF recognizes and appreciates the exemplary leadership and empathy demonstrated by the Chamber and its members, especially Newmont Africa, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Asante Gold Corp., AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Golden Star Wassa, Maxam Ghana Ltd, Pelangio Ahafo Gh Ltd, Sandvik Mining & Construction Limited, Adamus Resources Limited, Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Liebherr Ghana Ltd, Mantrac Ghana Ltd, SGS Laboratory Services Ltd, Veolia Ghana Ltd, Miwatek Ghana Ltd, and DRA Ghana Ltd, whose generous donations played a pivotal role in facilitating the reconstruction of the community.”

ALSO READ:

Ambulance case: Nana B reveals where secret recording happened

Elorm Beenie reveals more about content creator who died in KK Fosu and Bless’ accident [Audio]