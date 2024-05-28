The chiefs and people of Kwadwo Addaikrom in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region are unhappy about uncompleted projects in the area.

The projects, they claim initiated by the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament have been abandoned in the community.

The Chief, Nana Kofi Anane, explained to Adom News that, a Police station and a telephony network initiated for the community by the MP, Evans Opoku Bobie, to serve twenty-five (25) communities have been abandoned since 2020.

Aside these two, the chief also indicated that the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, headed by Osei Yaw Boahen, began the construction of two (2) mechanized borehole systems for them, which have also been left incomplete.

Adom News further interacted with other chiefs and residents, who explained that the absence of a Police station has increased theft and other criminal activities.

They complained bitterly about how the absence of a telephony network and potable water system is affecting the improvement of their lives.

Therefore, they urged the MP and the MCE to come to their aid by completing the abandoned projects as soon as possible.

