The pontoon that ferries cargo and passengers across the Volta Lake in Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East region has broken down.

This has left several drivers and passengers stranded at the river bank.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the drivers and commuters travelling from the southern to the Northern part said they had been stranded for over a week.

They said their goods are already going bad.

They are therefore calling on the Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) to provide an additional ferry to speed up the travelling on the lake.

Meanwhile, some of the drivers have threatened legal action against the company for being adamant about the state of the ferry.

