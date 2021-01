Beautiful photos of the wife of the renowned politician, Lord Oblitey Commey has gone viral on social media.

Mrs. Anita Commey, wife of the Director of Operations at the Presidency shared beautiful photos to mark her birthday.

The business woman is the owner of Beauty Bowl salon and spa in Accra.

See photos below (Credit: credit: Instagram.SammyKmedia)

Mr. Commey joined his wife at her private birthday party.