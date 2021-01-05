President Akufo-Addo has lauded ex-President Mahama’s decision to challenge the 2020 election results at the Supreme Court.

To Akufo-Addo, it is the best option for any aggrieved person who has the interest of Ghana at heart should take.

“I recognise that my main opponent in the election Former President John Dramani Mahama has gone to the Supreme Court to seek intervention and be granted reliefs that he believes were compromised in the conduct of the elections. It is good for the nation that in the end, he chose the legal path instead of the pocket of violence,” he said.

He made the remarks this while delivering his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) for his first term on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo however stressed that, he won December 7 presidential election “freely and fairly”.

“The Constitution demands that we go to the people every four years to demand their mandate and we must listen to the voice of the people. I said to you in the election campaign that it is my firm and passionate view that I shall be president in a fairly conducted elections which I believe, the elections of December 7 was”, he added.

President Mahama filed the petition at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30 2020.

He is seeking among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.