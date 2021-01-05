The National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC), legal team is expected to hold an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

This comes on the back of a petition some 13 Buem constituents filed at the Hohoe High Court over the validity of the parliamentary results in that constituency.

The persons in the Oti Region are challenging the election of the former National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams as Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the area.

The petitioners in their suit argued that they were disenfranchised given that parliamentary elections were not held in 13 electoral areas of Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe, where they were expected to cast their ballot.

The petitioners are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Kofi Adams from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as such.”

Reacting to the suit, the Director of the Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, said the party has not been served with the injunction.

However, he indicated the necessary steps have been initiated to address the issue.

“We received a call that this is what has happened in Hohoe in respect of Buem and we are yet to be served but in the meantime, we are convening on Tuesday for an emergency meeting.

“We have also asked to be given copies of what the NPP filed. The meeting will then determine our next line of action,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

The petitioners are also seeking a cancellation of the elections held in the constituency and the conduct of a new one which will include the 13 electoral areas.

Kofi Adams was declared Member of Parliament-Elect after he polled 18,560 votes of the valid votes cast in the December 2020 election.

His close contender, Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,854 votes, a difference of 11,706 votes.

But the petitioners contend that, the total registered voters for the 13 Electoral Areas in SALL is 17,764.